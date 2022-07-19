Well-known Case IH Kildare dealership JH Fitzpatrick is set to host a working McHale demonstration day next week. The event is set to take place on Wednesday, July 27, on the Portlaoise Road, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, W34 RF79. The demonstrations will run from 12 noon until 4.30pm.
McHale will be demonstrating a wide range of machines on the day from its grassline portfolio. McHale sales and service personnel will also be on hand to explain and demonstrate these latest products. All machines will be coupled to a vast selection of Case IH tractors ranging in size and horsepower. JH Fitzpatrick and McHale have said that all are welcome to attend.
SHARING OPTIONS: