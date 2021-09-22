JMC Parts appointed new dealer for Scharmüller hitches
JMC Parts situated in Rossacarbery, west Cork, has recently been appointed as a dealer for Scharmüller. The Austrian manufacturer specialises in the production of hitching equipment, in particular tractor hitches.
JMC will now offer the range of Scharmüller hitches as well as stock the relevant parts and components.
Over 30 years in business, JMC Parts is owned and run by John McCarthy and has grown to be one of Ireland’s leading part suppliers. The west Cork business stocks over 24 brands, totalling in excess of 40,000 parts and currently exports to 30 countries worldwide.
