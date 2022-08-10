There is plenty of movement in the tillage sector at present and a shortage of agronomists at the same time. In recent weeks a number of agronomists have taken up new roles and are in place ahead of the winter planting season.

David Cooney, who was the Glanbia tillage business manager, starts as key account manager with Bayer Crop Science this month.

Jayne Smyth is now a few weeks into her new role as agronomy manager for the north east with BASF, while David Quinlan has also left Glanbia to take up the role of arable manager with PSD Agri in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Kevin Tobin will join the tillage team at Glanbia while, merchants across the country are on the lookout for skilled agronomists.