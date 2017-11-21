Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday

Farmers with positions vacant are invited to send in the job descriptions for inclusion on the jobs wall at Dairy Day.

Preparations for Dairy Day are well under way with just two days to go before the event at Punchestown in Co Kildare.

The jobs wall will be a place where farmers can advertise what jobs they have available and prospective employees can browse what jobs are available in their area.

If you are interested in getting your job advertised at Dairy Day, submit a job description, your location and contact details (telephone and email) to hscully@farmersjournal.ie before 5pm on Tuesday.

Dairy Day is a mix of conference-style presentations, trade stands and exhibition area and skills workshops.

There are over 50 exhibitors booked in, with speakers coming from New Zealand and Brazil to speak about internal trends in dairy markets.

The chairs of each of the main milk processors will be in attendance to discuss the future direction and strategy of their co-op, and where they see milk price going.

