This John Deere 6155R Ultimate Edition, complete with full autosteer, front linkage and PTO with 2,300 hours on the clock topped the sale at €122,000 plus VAT and commission.

REA TE Potterton auctioneers hosted a machinery dispersal auction on Saturday 30 September. The sale was held on behalf of agricultural contractor, Noel Wright from Kilmessan, Co Meath.

With 40 lots up for grabs, the auction took place in person at the proprietor’s premises in Kilmessan.

The auction was held as a result of a business restructure, in which Noel Wright has decided to consolidate silage and slurry operations and focus on other aspects of the business.

This 2011 John Deere 6830 with front linkage, PTO and 15,500 hours (engine reconditioned in 2022) sold at €37,500 full VAT and commission.

This 25ft Smyth Fieldmaster Supercube tri-axle silage trailer sold at €34,000.

This Smyth Fieldmaster silage trailer sold for €10,600.

While a number of lots secured good prices, some of the larger ticket items are believed not to have been sold on the day but were under strong negations after the sale.

Of the four tractors put forward, two were sold. A 2022 John Deere 6155R Ultimate Edition, complete with full autosteer, front linkage and PTO with 2,300 hours on the clock, topped the sale at €122,000.

The oldest tractor which was a 2011 John Deere 6830 with front linkage, PTO and 15,500 hours (engine reconditioned in 2022) sold at €37,500.

This 2012 Major 2,600-gallon slurry tanker and Mastek dribble bar sold for €10,600.

This 2006 Major 2,600-gallon slurry tanker sold for €5,000.

Other sample prices included €34,000 for a 25ft Smyth Fieldmaster Supercube tri-axle silage trailer, €13,500 for a 20ft Smyth Fieldmaster silage trailer, €10,600 for a 2012 Major 2,600-gallon slurry tanker and dribble bar, €5,000 for a 2006 Major 2,600 gallon slurry tanker, €5,000 for a Krone R320CV rear conditioner mower, €3,900 for a 2018 12ft OCE silage fork, €1,700 for an Ifor Williams 10ft x 5ft flatbed trailer, €1,550 for a 1,150kg John Deere weights and €1,500 for a McHale soft hands attachment.

This 2018 12ft OCE silage fork sold at €3,900.

All hammer prices quoted were subject to 23% VAT, plus 5% commission plus VAT per lot.