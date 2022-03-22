This 2017 John Deere 6155M with 3,200 hours sold for €70,000 plus VAT and commission.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Monday 22 January.

The sale was held on behalf of contractor Liam Tobin. With over 40 tidy lots up for grabs, the auction took place online through the MartEye App and secured a clearance rate of 100%. A total of 296 people registered to bid, with a further 12,500 tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings.

With exceptionally tidy equipment up for grabs, many of the lots were purchased by Liam new over the years. The prices secured were a reflection of the condition of the machinery, with some lots even exceeding their original new buying price at the auction. The auction comes as Liam is retiring from contracting after 50 years in the business.

Most of the lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.

This 2017 John Deere 6155M with 3,200 hours sold for €70,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2016 New Holland T7.210 with 4,000 hours sold for €53,800 plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 New Holland T7.200 with 7,000 hours sold for €42,300 plus VAT and commission.

This 2007 New Holland TM140 had accumulated 13,000 hours and sold for €29,800 plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 Abbey 2,500 gallon galvanised tanker fitted with a trail and shoe and rain gun sold for €42,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 20k bales sold for €60,900 plus VAT and commission.

This 2016 Abbey 3,500 gallon tandem axle tanker with a steering axle and hydraulic driven pump sold for €26,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2002 JCB 416S with 9,300 hours has been owned by Liam since new and sold for €32,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2017 McHale Fusion 3 Plus has 40,000 bales on the clock and sold for €43,100 plus VAT and commission.

This 2016 Pottinger Top 762C rake sold for €11,800 plus VAT and commission.

This 2011 John Deere 1365 trailed conditioner mower with a grouper sold for €13,100 plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 Abbey 2,500 gallon tanker shod on 800s wheels sold for €19,800 plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 immaculate John Deere 131 front mounted mower sold for €9,400 plus VAT and commission.

This 2006 Rolland 16t rear discharge dung spreader sold for €8,500 plus VAT and commission.