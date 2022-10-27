Tickets for the draw taking place on 28 December are €50 each and are limited to 5,000.

Tickets are on sale for a chance to win a new John Deere 6R 140 set to be raffled on 28 December in aid of Project ESPWA, an Irish charity providing ongoing relief works in Ukraine.

Project ESPWA is a charity that helps people in need through shipments of relief aid and on-the-ground construction projects.

To date, the charity has shipped over 500t of aid to Ukraine since the conflict began, equating to over 32 lorry loads with a value of over €2m.

To help raise funds to support its ongoing aid, the charity has decided to host a prize draw on 28 December in The Silver Springs Hotel, Tivoli, Co Cork.

Some of the prizes up for grabs include:

First prize is a new John Deere 6R 140 tractor valued at €147,600 including VAT.

Second prize is a new John Deere ride-on lawnmower valued at €6,519 including VAT.

Third prize is a €2,000 cash sum.

Fourth prize is a Milwaukee Power Tool kit valued at €1,000.

Tickets cost €50 each, with numbers limited to 5,000, and can be bought online by visiting www.projectespwa.ie.