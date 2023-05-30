The high power to weight ratio of the 6R185 is a major benefit for Edward.

Based in Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny, Noel Delaney Agri Services carries out a broad range of agricultural contract work. The main services provided include pit silage, baled silage, reseeding and stubble-to-stubble tillage operations.

Edward Delahunty heads up the busy enterprise having taken over from his late uncle Noel, who established the business in 1975. Edward also milks 100 cows with the help of his father and grows over 700 acres of crops, made up of corn, maize and beet, some of which is supplied to local farmers.

Carrying out a broad range of operations, Edward tends to require a number of mid-frame tractors that offer a high power to weight ratio and push the 200hp mark. Earlier this year, he took delivery of one of John Deere’s new 6R185 models.

“Essentially, we wanted the power of a 6195R in the smaller mid-frame chassis. A well rounded tractor suited to a broad range of applications. Until now, the 6155R (now 6R155) was best suited but was at its limit in terms of power for certain applications,” Edward said.

Edward noted that cab comfort has been improved which John Deere say is due to new cab suspension mounts.

Having crunched the numbers on the cost of replacement, Edward traded a 2019 6155R with 4,000 hours for a new full spec 6R185.

Background

Today, the business builds on a strong history of John Deere tractors and foragers. The fleet comprises eight M and R series tractors including a 6R250, 6215R, 6175R, 6175M, 6155R, 6155M, 6145R and a 6R185. However, dark green wasn’t always the shade of green within the fleet. Prior to John Deere, the business did run Deutz Fahr tractors for a period. Noel and Edward transitioned to John Deere in 1999, originally. Comerfords in Kilkenny had the agency at the time (now TFM). The first tractor was in fact a 7710 followed by a 7810 and 6910 before the 20 series arrived.

Over the years and as TFM came on board, both Noel and Edward stuck with John Deere. Edward believes that choosing a local dealer is important. “Service and support is critical. You need a dealer that understands your situation and buying decisions. We like to deal with a couple of key brands and dealers, but at the same not placing all eggs in one basket,” Edward stated.

More power … what else?

The 6R185 is centred on a retune of the 6.8l Powertech engine. Not only is there extra power, but the power boost (IPM) is more readily available. This sees the 6R185 churn out a max of 234hp with IPM, 31hp more than the 6R155.

The additional power upgrade from his previous 6155R means that the option is there to run butterfly mowers if needs be.

On previous 6R models, boost was available at maximum power at high speeds or while the PTO was engaged. Now, the extra 30hp boost can be triggered via the hydraulic system – either through spools or Power Beyond. Edward recalls having to engage the PTO in order to receive additional power for low-speed, non-PTO tasks. However, the operator doesn’t have the choice of deciding whether PTO speed, hydraulic output or forward speed has priority, instead the tractor determines this.

Other minor changes in terms of appearance aside from the rearranged model numbering format is a slightly more sloped bonnet and sleeker appearance. Modern body-coloured wing mirrors and wider-pivoting 270° windscreen wiper have also been added.

Transmission

While other 6R models come with the choice of at least two transmission options, namely AutoQuad and DirectDrive, the 6R 185 models are only available with the ZF-built AutoPowr CVT option. This wasn’t an issue for Edward given the fact he tends to buy all AutoPowr R series tractors. M series tractors instead are bought with the CommandQuad Plus powershift variant.

Edward tends to like the CVT for tasks such as sowing corn, power harrowing and mowing, noting that it has proved exceptionally reliable over the years. However, he feels the powershift option is hard to beat for trailer work.

Cab updates

Inside the cab, the traditional dash positioned behind the steering column has been relocated to the A-pillar. Edward, said the new position does take some getting used too. That said, everything is crisp clear and well laid out.

Positioned on the steering column is the optional reversible cooling fan. With the hot weather spells in recent years, Edward has opted to fit a number of the fleet’s tractors with reversible fans to aid cooling performance. “The reversible fan is a time saver. However, it needs to be used to keep a cooling pack clean as opposed to clearing a stuffed cooling pack.”

The sealed offering on the 6R185 is mechanically driven, meaning it does require horsepower to run.

Although not necessary for Edward’s applications, there is an option to specify the 6R with the new e-joystick which allows greater configuration for spools, front loader control as well as gear shifts and directional changes.

Edward runs a fleet of eight fresh M and R series John Deere tractors.

New cab suspension mounts have been added for improved operator comfort combined with the firm’s Triple Link Suspension Plus setup up front. He also opted for the optional hydraulic cab suspension option.

Fuel consumption and performance

Although only in the fleet a number of months, Edward and the team have had a good opportunity to test the 6R185 at a range of tasks including, tilling with a 6m Lemken power harrow, sowing corn with an Amazone AD-P Special one-pass, operating one of the two combi balers and mowing with the Krone EasyCut B 870 CV butterfly mowers as of more recently.

Fuel consumption is probably up a little on the 155s. Whether it’ll improve slightly as the engine gets closer to the 1,000 hour mark and is fully run in or if it’s purely down to the 30hp power increase remains to be seen. Edward can track every tractor’s fuel consumption via the MyJohnDeere portal.

“The extra 30hp power leaves the 6R185 an even more versatile tractor to what the 155s were. We’ve had the 185 out on the butterflies this season, something that we couldn’t have done in the past with 155s.

“Although mowing is usually a task left to the 6215R or 6R250, it’s good to have the option there if needs be. The 6R185 is ideal for sowing corn where power to weight is important or round baling where a mid-framed tractor is most manoeuvrable.

“We opted to spec the tractor on 710/60 R42 rear and 600/60 R30 front tyres which leaves it threading lightly and finishes it off well. Even with the 42s on the rear it’s not what you’d class as a high tractor.”

“With increasing machine size and power requirements of implements, I suspect that the 6R185 will become the new 155, especially for the contractors pushing 155s to the limit. The 155 was a great all-rounder, there wasn’t much to dislike but, this tops it,” says Edward.

“When it arrived, we had thought it was hard on fuel but it was only then we realised that the larger 322l fuel tank was not optioned over the standard 280l tank, something I’d make sure was optioned next time around.

“The cab is more comfortable and in some instances you’d think the whole tractor felt more stable even though the wheel base has gone unchanged. I can see the 6R185 replacing some of the other mid-framed tractors in the fleet in time. However, it ultimately comes down to the cost of replacement and when timing is right. But I suspect they’ll be a tractor to retain their value well.”

Engine: Six-cylinder, 6.8-litre John Deere PowerTech.

Max power with IPM boost: 234hp (941Nm).

Diesel tank: 280/322 litres.

Transmission: AutoPowr CVT, 50km/h.

Weight: 7,900kg.

Wheelbase: 2.77m.

Max tyre size: 710/70 R38 rear, 600/65 R28 front.

Hydraulics: 155 litres/min, up to six spools.

Rear lift: 8,100kg.

Max permissible weight: 11,750kg.