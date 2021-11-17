John Deere says its 6R 150 offers the performance of a six-cylinder tractor with the advantages of a four-cylinder machine.

John Deere has just added four new models to its revamped 6R Series.

These include two new four-cylinder models and two new six-cylinder models. The additions to the four-cylinder offering include the 6R 140 and the 6R 150 and sit on a 2,580mm chassis. These have power outputs of 154hp (166hp with IPM) and 165hp (177hp with IPM) respectively.

The new additions to the six-cylinder range include the 6R 165 and the 6R 185, both resting on a 2,765mm chassis. These have maximum power outputs of 182hp (213hp with IPM) and 204hp (234hp with IPM) respectively.

With the new E-joystick, the operator can now configure the layout of the buttons.

The manufacturer has high hopes for both the four-pot 6R 150 and the six-pot 6R 185. The existing 6155R is one of the firm’s best sellers. The new 6R 185 will share the same chassis (2,765mm), while bringing about a sizeable increase in power. It has been designed as a specialist compact transport tractor for users who spend a lot of time on the road.

John Deere says its 6R 150 offers the performance of a six-cylinder tractor with the advantages of a four-cylinder machine. Weighing in at 6.5t, the tractor has a total permissible weight of 10.45t. With a 4t payload and a maximum rear lift capacity of up to 6.4t, wheel options of up to 650/65 R38 can be accommodated. The 150 also offers a larger 155l hydraulic pump.

The revamped 6R line-up.

Transmissions

There are now more transmission options available in the new range. Alongside AutoQuad Plus and the AutoPowr infinitely variable transmission, users can now choose the CommandQuad option for four-cylinder models. Meanwhile, the renowned PowerQuad option has been struck off the 6R options list.

John Deere’s power boost, namely IPM (Intelligent Power Management), has been made smarter on the new 6R Series. This means that in addition to functioning in transport and PTO applications, it now also delivers additional horsepower in hydraulic applications as required. The four-cylinder models can now deliver up to 20hp and the six-cylinder models up to 40hp when using hydraulic fans, pumps and power-hungry hydraulic implements such as drills.

The new additions to the six-cylinder range include the 6R 165 and the 6R 185, both resting on a 2,765mm chassis.

Settings

A new 6R feature introduced across the range is the integrated “1-Click-Go AutoSetup” system. John Deere says this makes tractor and implement settings much quicker and easier, claiming the operator can save up to 90% of display clicks in the field.

All the required settings can be pre-planned and managed in the cloud, including agronomic data such as field boundaries, guidance lines and prescriptions.

Users can now choose the CommandQuad option for four-cylinder models.

Once the tractor crosses the field boundary, the stored profile is automatically available.

Among other features, the dashboard behind the steering wheel has been removed. Instead, all information has been moved to a corner post display.

With the new E-joystick, the operator can now configure the layout of the buttons and can change the direction of travel using the reverser button. A special hand detection system replaces the former safety flap.

A dynamic weighing system for the front loader allows weighing on the move, without having to stop. Meanwhile, the Return to Position feature enables the loader to be placed into the pre-defined set position with one click.

John Deere says its 6R 150 offers the performance of a six-cylinder tractor with the advantages of a four-cylinder machine.

Design

One of the more notable standout highlights of the latest 6R Series is their new design. The bonnet and mirrors and the name and numbering system has been adopted from the larger 7R, 8R and 9R Series models. The 6R range name is now followed by a separate indication of the rated engine horsepower. The new range will be arriving into Ireland from next summer.