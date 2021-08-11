John Deere buys robotics company in $250m deal
John Deere has officially signed an agreement to acquire Bear Flag Robotics for US$250m.
Founded in 2017, the Silicon Valley-based start-up develops autonomous driving technology for use with existing machines. The acquisition supports John Deere’s long-term strategy to create smarter machines with advanced technology.
However, this is not all new territory for John Deere, having worked with the firm since 2019. Since then, Bear Flag has deployed limited numbers of its autonomous solutions on farms throughout the US.
