The 6R 250 is currently the largest tractor built at the Mannheim plant.

John Deere is celebrating the two-millionth tractor built at its Mannheim factory in Germany. The tractor which marked the significant milestone was a 6R 250 model, the largest model currently built at the facility.

As a thank you to the production team, the decision was taken to wrap the milestone tractor in portrait photos of more than 300 employees. The particular tractor was unveiled at the Mannheim plant on 22 March in the presence of John Deere CEO John C. May.

While on temporary display at the John Deere Forum, the milestone 6R 250 will be presented long-term beside a 6400 model which marked the one-millionth milestone. John Deere said the one-millionth tractor was achieved after 70 years of production, while the two-millionth tractor rolled off 30 years later, this March.

Mannheim serves as development site for all medium tractors within the portfolio, with over 250 engineers out of the 3,300 workforce working on the tractors of the future.

More than $80m is being invested in the future of the German plant.One of the major developments currently under way is a fully autonomous battery driven 100hp tractor which is due to be presented in 2026.