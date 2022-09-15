Last week, John Deere held a press event near Magdeburg, Germany to showcase its suite of existing technologies and software-based solutions and how they can be integrated to aid productivity and increase efficiency of a cropping cycle. From this, results-based decisions can be made for the following crop, thus increasing sustainability.
Called the Leap Ambition – the company has set goals and offers farmers technologies and solutions that provide economic as well as sustainable benefits to help meet the looming political demands.
