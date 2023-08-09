The John Deere 6155M tractor was the best-selling tractor in Ireland for the first six months of 2023, according to new data from Motorcheck.ie.

The John Deere 6155M is Ireland’s most popular new tractor model, with 61 units registered during the first six months of 2023, according to the latest new tractor registration data compiled by Motorcheck.ie (see Table 1 on page 2).

This puts the John Deere 6155M well ahead of its nearest rival, also a John Deere model, the 120hp John Deere 6120M, which recorded 48 new registrations.

The third most popular new tractor was the 135hp New Holland T6.160 with 41 new registrations, while another New Holland model, the 117hp T5.120, was ranked in fourth place in the new tractor registration league with 37 registrations.

Overall, John Deere tractors were among six of the top 10 new tractor registrations in the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023, while New Holland models accounted for three places. The 165hp Valtra N175 tractor also made the top 10 in eighth place. No new Massey Ferguson models made the top 10 listing.

The top 10 tractors accounted for total registrations of 359 units for the first half of 2023, which is almost 25% of the total new tractor market based on the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) registration figures, which show that 1,438 new tractors were registered in Ireland this year.

The Motorcheck.ie figures are not always clear in terms of tractor model identification which does impact on the clarity of the figures.

The Case IH Puma range, for example, was identified as having registered 46 units, but the detailed model numbers are not clear.

The same can be true of the figures in relation to the Claas Arion range which registered 44 units, of which only 15 Arion 650 tractors can be clearly identified. For these reasons, they are not included in the top 10 listing.

Used imports

We have also looked at the Motorcheck.ie figures for used imported tractor registrations and tractors from the New Holland range take five of the top 10 registration positions for the first six months of 2023 (see Table 2).

The most popular imported tractor was the 165hp New Holland T7.210 with 43 units registered. This was followed in second place by Massey Ferguson’s MF7718, a 171hp tractor that was among two Massey Ferguson tractors in the top 10 used tractor registration list which also included the 147hp MF 6480 model.

The New Holland T7.200 was the third most used tractor registered in the first half of the year, followed by John Deere’s first entrant into the used tractor top 10, the 146hp John Deere 6155R model, which was in fourth place among the used tractor top 10 listing. JCB’s Fastrac made seventh place in the used tractor registration league, but it was New Holland taking the overall lead in terms of used tractor registrations so far this year.

The top 10 used tractors accounted 205 registrations during the first half of 2023, which is just 14% of the total new tractor market based on the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) registration figures of 1,385 (see Table 3).