Professor Peter Pickel said that the political framework has to create fair taxation for biofuels in agriculture if MultiFuel is to work.

Last week, John Deere presented its MultiFuel Stage V engine concept that allows the use of both biofuel and standard diesel.

The one-tank concept showcased at a sustainability event held by Deere near Magdeburg, Germany, has been developed to help contribute to the demands to reduce CO2 emissions from agriculture.

Studies carried out by John Deere show that rapeseed oil has the best energy density compared to methane, hydrogen and electric batteries in comparison to diesel, based on the same available storage space as a tractor’s diesel tank.

What’s more, John Deere believes rapeseed oil has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by about 91% compared to diesel.

The MultiFuel engine allows the combustion of biofuels (pure plant oil such as rapeseed oil, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), biodiesel and renewable diesel) as well as standard diesel.

The concept is being developed in conjunction with the Straubing Technology and Promotion Centre and the Technical University of Kaiserslautern.

According to Professor Peter Pickel of John Deere, the physical differences between the MultiFuel engine and today’s diesel engine are not all that different.

In his presentation Pickel said the main difference with the MultiFuel engine is that the low-pressure fuel feed system is fitted with a stronger feed pump and larger-diameter fuel hoses. Other changes are largely software based.

Sensors throughout the standard combustion engine and the exhaust gas after-treatment system deliver data for an AI-based system to recognise the selected fuel mixture. Based on this, the ECU selects the appropriate software setting for optimal operation and for compliance with Stage V emission standards.

Challenges

One of the main challenges with the engine currently, according to Pickel, is its cold start behaviour (although the use of a preheat function helps reduce the issue).

“The production of biofuels usually produces high-quality protein carriers as a byproduct, which are used as animal feed and thus substitute soy imports from overseas. Thus, biofuel use does not necessarily conflict with food production,” Pickel outlined.

“For market introduction of this concept and use of biofuels in agriculture in Europe, the political framework has to create fair taxation for biofuels in agriculture in relation to fossil diesel.”

Electric

The main problem with electric power according to Pickel is the energy density storage that we can install on to machines given existing storage capacity.

“Yet, electricity shows the biggest potential, it’s the most interesting energy form. Electric drivetrains are highly energy efficient, if you don’t look at the batteries. Most importantly, electric drives are extremely dynamically controllable, suiting precise automation.”

By 2026 under John Deere’s electrification strategy, it plans to introduce a fully battery powered tractor in the 100hp category. By 2026 Deere also intends on introducing more than 20 construction and forestry machines with electric and hybrid-electric drives.

Having acquired Austrian battery manufacturer Kreisel last year, Deere envisages battery energy density to improve by 76% , lifetime to improve by 100% and battery costs to reduce by 40% by 2050.