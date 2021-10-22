The John Deere 7R 350 AutoPowr on display at Eima show alongside the other finalists.

The level of on-board technology, spacious cab and in-field performance are all factors that are said to have played a major part in John Deere being selected for the overall Tractor of the Year (TOTY) 2022 award.

The award ceremony took place at EIMA show in Bologna, Italy, earlier this week (19 to 23 October).

The exact model to claim the main title was the 350hp (388hp with boost) 7R 350 AutoPowr. It succeeds the Massey Ferguson 8S.265, which was crowned as winner last year.

However, this was not the only award taken home by John Deere. The 6120M AutoPowr also scooped gold for the best utility tractor category.

The overall TOTY award makes up one of the four award categories in the competition.

Aside from the 7R 350, the three other winners are:

Best utility TOTY 2022: John Deere 6120M AutoPowr.

Best specialised TOTY 2022: Reform Metrac H 75 Pro.

Best sustainable TOTY 2022: New Holland T6.180 Methane Power.

Winners are chosen by a jury of 26 agricultural machinery journalists from across Europe.