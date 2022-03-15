John Deere has suspended shipments of its machines to Russia and subsequently, Belarus.

John Deere has suspended shipments of its machines to Russia and, subsequently, Belarus.

The manufacturer has said it is continuing to monitor the situation closely while it fully abides by US and international sanctions.

The company has said the safety, welfare, and well-being of its employees in the region remain its top priority, and it is continuing to support and maintain close communication with its affected teams, providing necessary resources where possible.

In a statement, the company said: “John Deere is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine.

“Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.”