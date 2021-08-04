Available in 2022, the 7,500l machine is set to join the rest of the R900i Series line-up, with tank capacities of 4,400, 5,200 and 6,200l.

John Deere says its new R975i sprayer is the biggest trailed model the company has ever manufactured. Available in 2022, the 7,500l machine is set to join the rest of the R900i Series line-up, with tank capacities of 4,400, 5,200 and 6,200l.

For the first time on John Deere sprayers, the M900(i) and R900i Series models will offer 25cm nozzle spacing as an option.

This is an on-centre solution that means an additional nozzle is placed between each 50cm nozzle body on the spray boom.

John Deere has also added a nozzle body plus an additional nozzle at each end of the boom, which it says offers full coverage and eliminates underdosing at the boom ends.

All trailed sprayer ranges for 2022 will also benefit from the options launched on the R700i Series ahead of this season. These include individual nozzle control (which limits over- or underdosing), the proven PowrSpray dual-circuit solution system (speeds up filling times, improves spray application and increases accuracy) and the new closed transfer system (prevents contact with and any spillages of crop protection products).