John Deere intends to place a greater focus on country-specific dealer and customer events throughout 2024.

The uncertainty continues for Europe’s larger machinery trade shows, as John Deere announced it will not attend the next SIMA show, scheduled to take place in 2024 (24 to 28 November) in Paris.

After the COVID-19-related postponements, John Deere attended the first post-pandemic SIMA show last November.

However, John Deere is the first of the larger machinery brands out of the stables to announce its withdrawal from the 2024 event.

Absence

In a recent statement released to its dealers and customers, the company cited its decision to place an increased focus on country-specific dealer and customer events throughout 2024 as one of the main reasons for its absence from SIMA 2024.

John Deere marketing director for region 2 Andreas Jess said: “COVID-19 has changed the event landscape and the way customers want to interact with us is also evolving.”

Jess went on to state that although trade shows are a long-established way of engaging with farmers and contractors, John Deere is exploring alternative communication channels that combine both digital and face-to-face activities.

“These will allow us to better demonstrate our innovative technologies and production system-based solutions and, at the same time, reach a wider audience.”

Precision ag

He added: “Customers are increasingly interested in how precision ag can support their operations across the entire agricultural production cycle and this requires a different approach to share ideas and demonstrate solutions.”

Effectively, Deere is saying that with the rise of digital technologies, traditional trade shows may not be the best way to demonstrate such solutions going forward.

Deere’s marketing department is currently planning its European dealer and customer events for 2024 which require synchronization with its North American markets. The first announcement is scheduled for March 2024.

John Deere said it would also “welcome international trade fair organisations to review their current timetables to allow greater flexibility for other promotional activities.”

This comes in light of last year’s clash of dates between SIMA show in France (6 to 10 November) and Italy’s EIMA show (9 to 13 November).