The G5 and G5 Plus terminals now feature a full HD screen along with additional memory and increased processing power.

John Deere has introduced its latest G5 family of display terminals offering full HD resolution, additional memory and increased processing power.

The G5 display family will be offered as two versions, the G5 measuring 10.1in in size and the G5 Plus measuring a considerable 33% more at 12.8in, both of which are IP65 rated. The G5 Plus will come with Autotrac and section control as standard.

According to Deere, all G5 displays will retain the familiar proven user interface that the Generation 4 displays did, in a new more enhanced manner, removing the need for re-learning. A new licence system for advanced features leaves farmers and contractors only having to pay for the features they need.

Specific John Deere machines will be offered with two G5 display terminals.

The G5 Plus Universal display and G5 Universal display will be available to order later this year while the G5 and G5 Plus CmmandCenter will be available on all machines built next year.

Multi-brand connectivity

Farmers and contractors with mixed fleets can continue to take advantage of connectivity between machines and the cloud.

The brand new JDLink M Modem offers an affordable alternative to the R modem. It is a plug and play solution which allows mixed fleets to be fully equipped easily.

Compliant with the SAE J1939 protocol, the M and R modems can process over 14 data points from different machinery brands.

This compatibility allows an entire mixed fleet to be managed from one portal – The John Deere Operations Center.

The latest StarFire 7000 Universal receiver announced lst year is now available as an aftermarket option.