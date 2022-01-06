John Deere claims that See & Spray technology can help farmers reduce herbicide use by 77% on average.

For the third consecutive year, John Deere has received an innovation award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The award winners were announced ahead of Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022, the world’s most influential tech event.

The event runs from from 5 to 8 January in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

John Deere won best of innovation honouree in the robotics category and honouree in the vehicle intelligence and transportation category for its See & Spray technology.

See & Spray is a technologically advanced robot for the ag industry that uses computer vision and machine learning to detect between plants and weeds.

The result is an individual targeted application of herbicide to the weed(s) within the crop.

Cutting-edge

"The opportunity for technology in agriculture continues to inspire us to develop cutting-edge smart machines, systems and solutions to treat each plant individually and support our customers," said John Deere chief technology officer Jahmy Hindman.

John Deere has said that the future of such technology is key to treating each plant individually, providing only and exactly what every single plant needs at that moment.

In turn, this will make chemical usage more efficient, while helping protect the surrounding soil and plants, as well as produce healthier, more productive crops.

Innovation winners are chosen by a panel of judges comprised of designers, engineers and technology media who review and score each of the products.

Products are also evaluated on their engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design, as well as the level of uniqueness and innovation.