Macra na Feirme members are reminded to register their interest in participating in the upcoming trek to Everest base camp.

Members can avail of base camp preparation hikes throughout the rest of this year and can expect additional preparation opportunities in 2022.

If participating in this adventure of a lifetime is of interest to you, please contact Jennifer Arthur, training and development officer, by sending an email to jarthur@macra.ie

Macra na Feirme members have started Everest base camp preparations by participating in organised hikes throughout Ireland. The first of the three planned hikes took place on 11 July at Glendalough.

There are two more hikes planned this year – Croagh Patrick on 15 August and Carrauntoohill on 3 October.

These hikes are open to all members, – you do not have to be committed to the Everest base camp opportunity.

If you have an interest in participating in the hikes, register here.