There is set to be some 190 sheepdogs taking part in the trials.

The 2023 international sheepdog trials will be co-sponsored by the Department of Agriculture and LEADER, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The trials will take place in Blessington, Co Wicklow, on 8, 9, and 10 September and will see dogs and their handlers from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England compete.

Rotation

The international trials are held annually on a rotation basis each summer in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Therefore, Ireland only acts as host every four years.

“As a young farmer growing up in Donegal, I trialled sheepdogs and, indeed, trained sheepdogs for farmers in the locality," Minister McConalogue said.

"I know first-hand of the importance of the sheepdog trials to not only farmers, but also to the local economy."

Some of the best dogs and their handlers from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales will descend on Blessington for three days, he said.

It’s going to be a very exciting event with the top talent on display, Minister McConalogue said, encouraging anyone with an interest in trialling to put 8, 9 and 10 September in their diary now.

The first Irish international trial was held in Thurles racecourse in 1997

Chair of the Wicklow Sheep Dog trials Eamonn Connell said: "We are exceptionally proud to be taking on bringing this event to the garden county this year.

"The Irish Sheep Dog Society has been actively working with and for the promotion of sheepdogs since 1906 and with the first Irish international trial only being held in Thurles racecourse in 1997, seeing this event come to Co Wicklow in 2023 is indeed a huge honour and the excitement in the committee is indeed infectious."

He said while they are a community-led voluntary committee and the task they are undertaking is certainly challenging, they are fully committed to making this an event not to be missed in this year’s calendar.

Agility and intelligence

The competition trials will showcase the agility and intelligence of the sheepdog, but equally the essence of the show in 2023 is community and family focused, with plenty on offer to see and do, Connell said.

Evelyn Murray from LEADER Rural Development Programme Wicklow said not only is it an excellent opportunity to showcase the beauty and intelligence of the sheepdog as a breed, it also highlights all the Garden County has to offer.

"We look forward to extending a warm welcome to all visitors, locally, nationally and internationally and it is surely to be a spectacle that no dog lover will want to miss," she said.