The Kerry IFA AGM was finally held last week.

There was a big turnout, with half a dozen positions up for decision following the suspension of dairy chair Michael O’Dowd and the related resignation of the vice-chair John Joe Fitzgerald, who also was the sheep chair.

Kenny Jones, the chair whose complaint against O’Dowd was upheld following an investigation, was up for re-election. He survived, although it was a close-run affair, with only one vote dividing him and Kenneth O’Connell, and that vote was the subject of some dispute.

One supporter of O’Dowd walked out before the vote in protest at the chain of events. Ironically, if they had stayed and voted for O’Connell, the result would have been a tie and the winning name would have been drawn out of a hat.

John O’Sullivan is the new secretary, with Billy Dee assistant chair. Owen O’Sullivan succeeds O’Dowd in the dairy chair, with Eamon Horgan the new sheep chair and Neilus O’Connor the potato chair.