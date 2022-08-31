Since March this year, Joskin has undergone major development with the construction of a new 12,000m² storage hall at its Poland factory, one of its five European manufacturing facilities.

This extension will see the site's total area increase in size to 73,000m². The factory includes several welding lines, a galvanising plant, semi-automatic painting lines and assembly of its slurry tankers, muck spreaders, dropside tipping trailers, bale trailers, silage trailers and livestock trailers as well as low loaders.

As part of the group's long-term development strategy, the new 163m long and 87m wide building will have one storey, four aisles, 13 doors and several overhead cranes once completed.

Capacity

The main goal of this new storage hall is to increase the existing storage capacity and improve the efficiency of the site.

In particular, the high-bay warehouse of the assembly workshop which is currently located in the existing buildings, will be moved there. This will allow the assembly lines to be expanded to increase overall productivity.

The new storage hall is expected to employ 40 staff in addition to the current workforce of 350 people.