The main update with the Tornado range is the more tapered body and smoother side walls which leave the spreader more easily emptied.

Since the arrival of the Tornado range in 1990, Joskin has continued to evolve and improve the muck spreader lineup, which serves as its bestselling muck spreader range today.

Compared to its predecessor, the body of the new-generation Tornado is now more tapered and the side walls are smoother, leaving the spreader easier emptied.

The rear side has also been widened to increase the spreading regularity. The hydraulic pipes are now integrated into the upper body edge strip, and therefore protected from any contact with the material.

Finally, the mudguards have been redesigned with a 45° inclination to avoid material gathering on the machine.

The Tornado lineup of spreaders ranges in capacity from 8.6m³ to 22.4m³.

Both horizontal and vertical beater models are available, with the latter available in three different body heights. The Horizontal Horizon model is available in two body heights.