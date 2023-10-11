Friends of the Irish Environment’s court challenge to the Government’s Food Vision 2030 strategic plan opened in the High Court on Tuesday.

The strategy aimed to increase the country’s agri-food exports from €14bn to €21bn by 2030 and, in the process, enhance Ireland’s position as global leader in safe, sustainable agri-food exports.

However as part of the judicial review, Justice Richard Humphreys will hear arguments from the environmental charity that Food Vision 2023 undermines Ireland’s international and national commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and will increase water pollution and damage habitats.

The group claimed that the environmental assessments accompanying Food Vision 2030 showed that an alternative strategy to the plan would have better environmental outcomes.

The Department of Agriculture told the Irish Farmers Journal that it does not comment on ongoing legal matters.