July is on track to be even wetter than the month of March, which, according to Met Éireann, was the wettest March on Irish record.

More rain has fallen across the majority of Met Éireann weather stations so far in July compared with March this year.

Out of 15 stations, Claremorris, Johnstown Castle, Roches Point and Valentia are the only stations to record more rain in March compared with July.

An average of 176mm of rain has fallen in these 15 stations in July, according to Met Éireann data.

This is already more than the average 173.3mm of rain which fell in March.

Highest rainfall

Met Éireann's weather station in Athenry, Co Galway, recorded the highest rainfall for July so far.

A total of 217mm of rain has fallen in Athenry, which is 15% more than what fell in March. It is also more than three times what fell in July of 2022 (66mm).

A total of 201mm of rain fell so far this month in Knock Airport. This is 80% higher than what fell in July 2022 and more than 50% higher than the long-term average (LTA).

In terms of total rainfall to date this year, 806mm of rain has fallen in Athenry, which is 36% more than what fell to date this time last year.

In 2022, just 512mm of rain had fallen to date in Athenry.

Almost 15% more rain has fallen at the Knock Airport weather station this year to date compared with last year.

Meanwhile, at Roches Point weather station in Cork, 35% more rain had fallen to date this year compared with last year.

Last seven days

Rainfall in the last week has been on average 110% higher than normal for this time of year.

From the seven days between Monday 24 July and Sunday 30 July, there has been over 45mm of rain at Knock Airport weather station - this is 202% more than Met Éireann's LTA.

Rainfall at Malin Head's weather station was also exceptionally high for this time of year.

Just over 45mm of rain has fallen there in the last seven days, 177% more than normal.

Forecast

The outlook for the next week, according to Met Éireann, is rain or showers on most days, but more in the way of sunny spells after the middle of the week.

Tuesday will be a generally dry day, with sunny spells and scattered passing showers, with rain developing in southwestern parts by evening and extending northeastwards.

Highest temperatures will be of 17°C to 20°C.