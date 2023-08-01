The current weather configuration appears likely to persist into the first few days of August. \ Philip Doyle

July 2023 is set to be the wettest July on record in Ireland, according to provisional data from Met Éireann.

Ireland's July 2023 rainfall was 217% higher than its long term average (LTA) for the years 1981 to 2010.

In addition, July 2023 saw more rain than twice as much as July 2021 and more than four times as much as July 2022.

With 202% of the LTA, July 2009 was the previous wettest month.

Ireland also saw its wettest March on record earlier this year and its wettest October on record in 2022.

Rainfall

At Knock Airport in Co Mayo, in the build-up to 23 July, there were 37 consecutive days with at least 0.2mm of rain, according to Met Éireann. Additionally, there were up to 15 straight days of rain (1.0mm or more) at Dunsany, Co Meath, Malin Head, Co Donegal, and Claremorris, Co Mayo, which stopped on 7 July.

Provisionally, the highest daily rainfall total of July 2023 from Met Éireann’s 25 primary weather stations was 41.6mm at Dunsany, Co Meath, on Saturday 22 July, followed closely by 41.2mm at Oak Park, Co Carlow, on Monday 10 July.

According to preliminary data from Met Éireann automatic weather stations, Raphoe, Co Donegal, experienced flash flooding on Saturday 22 July after receiving 76.4mm of rain.

The highest daily total from the previous wettest July in 2009 was 68.5mm at Caherkirby, Co Cork.

Weather front

July’s wet weather followed what was the warmest June on record for Ireland.

For July, Met Éireann described how Atlantic low pressure systems dominated, with the majority of the airflow being westerly or cyclonic.

For the majority of the month, Ireland was located on the cooler northern side of the North Atlantic jet stream, which was comparatively strong for the time of year.

A number of active weather fronts swept the nation and there were instances of heavy, occasionally thundery convective rain.

The current weather configuration appears likely to persist into the first few days of August, according to Met Éireann's most recent monthly forecast.

As long as the North Atlantic jet stream remains south of the nation, low pressure systems and their associated active weather fronts are expected to continue to dominate Ireland’s weather.