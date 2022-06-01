June and July, typical silage season, have seen the highest number of fatal farm incidents over the last decade, says Minister Martin Heydon.

Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety Martin Heydon has urged farmers to take extra care and to be mindful of farm safety at what is the most dangerous time of the year on farms.

Speaking at the launch of the Farm Family CPD project on a farm in Co Kilkenny on Tuesday, Minister Heydon highlighted that June and July have seen the highest number of fatal farm incidents over the last decade.

The minister said that this is reflective of the busier period seen on farms such as that during silage making.

“Since 2011, 222 people have lost their lives in fatal incidents on Irish farms.

“This is an unacceptably high number, and we must never forget why it is so important that we make farms safer places,” Minister Heydon said.