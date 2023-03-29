Teagasc and Irish Farmers Journal representatives Eoin Sweetman, Gary Abbott, Andy Whelton, Morgan Keane, Ewen Mullins, Clodagh Carey, Brendan Burke, John Spink, Siobhán Walsh, Dermot Forristal and Peter Thomas Keaveney at the launch of Crops and cover crop cultivations.

The Irish Farmers Journal and Teagasc have teamed up for the major tillage event of the year – Crops and cover crop cultivations.

The open day and machinery demonstration will take place at Teagasc Oak Park in Co Carlow on Wednesday, 21 June.

Admission is free and you will have the chance to see all of Oak Park’s crops’ research and field trials, from crop nutrition to integrated pest management, added value opportunities for plant protein, advice on coping with volatile markets, reduced pesticide efficacy and increasing environmental constraints.

The central arena will focus on different methods of stubble cultivation and cover crop planting.

The day will be a critical source of information to farmers implementing new stubble management legislation and planting cover crops.

The live demonstration will focus on the features and specifications of the different cultivation options available.

Attendees will have a chance to see different machinery and brands at work and this year Teagasc’s horticultural team will display some of the latest technology in weeding, including robotic and camera guided hoes.

For commercial enquiries, contact Morgan Keane on 087-9228084.