March to June grass growth recorded on the farms participating in the GrassCheck programme is similar to 2020 levels, thanks to a big increase in growth rates in recent weeks.

On Grasscheck dairy farms located across NI, growth from March to June has averaged 51.2kg dry matter per hectare per day (DM/ha/day).

During the same period last year, growth was 2% higher at 52.4kg DM/ha/day. However, both years are significantly behind the 59.5kg DM/ha recorded in 2019.

While 2020 and 2021 growth rates appear similar, breaking the data down by month shows the impact of lower temperatures this spring.

April growth averaged just 36.5kg DM/ha/day with the May figure at 66.6kg DM/ha/day. The equivalent figures from 2020 are 52.7kg and 71kg DM/ha/day respectively.

But in June 2021, average daily growth surged to 77.9kg DM/ha, an 8% increase on the 72.2kg DM/ha recorded last year.

Combing the monthly data shows that total yields from March to June 2021 have averaged 5.9t DM/ha across the GrassCheck dairy farms, down 6% on the 6.3t recorded last year and 17% on the 7.2t grown in 2019.

Beef and sheep

On beef and sheep farms, grass growth is behind that recorded on dairy farms. From March to June it has averaged 43.8kg DM/ha/day.

Again growth rates were lower year on year until June, when the average was recorded at 67.1kg DM/ha/day, a 26% increase on the previous year.

Total yields to the end of June 2021 across beef and sheep farms have averaged 4.9t DM/ha, down on the 5t DM/ha recorded last year and the 6.2t DM/ha from 2019.

