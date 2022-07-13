June milk supplies were back this year compared to delivery levels recorded in 2021.

Despite higher cow numbers, extra costs are limiting supply at farm level. Glanbia reports that supplies were back 1% in June compared to the same month in 2021.

Dairygold Co-op is back 0.6% relative to June last year. The West Cork co-ops are back between 1% and 2% year-on-year.

In the west, Aurivo recorded the same volume as 2021, while Lakeland Dairies reported that supplies were up 2% for June compared to June 2021.

According to June CSO numbers, milk production in 2021 was 1.067bn litres.

If milk supply in June 2022 is back between 1% and 2%, it could potentially fall under 1bn litres for the month.