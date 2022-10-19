As farm energy prices reach record highs, just 113 applications for TAMS grants towards solar PV and solar water heating systems have been made this year so far, new figures from the Department of Agriculture reveal.

Of the 113 applications made, 48 have been paid a total of around €218,000. Just three of these have been able to avail of the higher grant rate of 60%.

For solar PV only, 45 farmers secured a total of €200,000 in grant aid year-to-date, out of 108 applications. In 2021, 69 farmers secured €262,407 of TAMS funding for solar PV systems.

Since 2016, 339 applications for solar PV and water heating systems were made, but just 158 have been paid. The total amount secured in grant aid so far is around €937,557.

One cause for this low uptake is the Department’s restrictive rules around TAMS-funded panels, which do not permit the export of excess electricity back to the grid.

This means farmers with TAMS solar PV panels cannot partake in the microgeneration scheme. This is in stark contrast to panels funded by the SEAI which are free to export to the grid.