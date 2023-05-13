Around 50% of newly graduated vets on the register in Ireland have studied oversees, the joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture heard on Wednesday 10 May.

In 2022, 72 first-time Irish registrants were educated in UCD and 66 first-time Irish registrants were educated outside of Ireland, Department of Higher Education assistant secretary general Keith Moynes told the committee on Wednesday.

This figure, Moynes said, was "half and half" in 2021.

"We know that there is a few hundred Irish students are going over sees to study. However it [the figures] would employ that people are coming back from oversees after studying," he said.

In 2020 however, Moynes said that fewer students who studied oversees came back to study in Ireland. COVID-19, he said, may have had an influence on this.

Students applying

Over the last few years, over between 860 and 1,000 students apply through the CAO for veterinary for just the 82 spaces in UCD.

However, Moynes said that there is no data on whether these students go abroad to study veterinary, study something else or repeat the leaving certificate.

"Broadly speaking you'd imagine a proportion of that cohort is going to study in central Europe, the figures we've seen a few hundred, another proportion probably take their second or third choise or maybe people will take a year out," he said.

Overall, veterinary more than any other course sees the most amount of students going oversees to study.

Chair of the Oireachtas Committee Jackie Cahill said that a decision on the location of the new vet school should be made sooner rather than later.

"There are a lot of students who want to do veterinary medicine and who are going overseas to do it. UCD has its quota and it's finding it very hard to meet the requirement of vets in the country," he said.