The Dealer was aghast to learn that scientists at Washington State University (WSU) have discovered that putting infant kangaroo faeces in cattle stomachs can reduce the amount of methane they produce.

Using a cow rumen simulator, they found that microbes made up of the kangaroo faeces produce acetic acid instead of methane, out competing the methane-producing microbes for several months.

Not only this, but the US team found that the acetic acid can benefit bovine growth and performance.

As Teagasc and co are working hard to come up with methane-cutting feed additives and boluses, perhaps the kangaroos at Fota Wildlife could soon come in handy. Although I’m not sure how the kangaroo faeces will be collected and fed on mass, there could be promise in the Aussie delicacy yet.