Will farmers ultimately pay the price for a switch to 'own-label' brands by consumers?

It’s not too often that Kantar gets between The Dealer and his 40 winks, but I must admit that the firm’s latest supermarket sales analysis disturbed the serenity of my sleep.

The most recent grocery market share figures from the data analytics company confirmed that the general hike in food prices has provoked a serious kickback from Irish consumers; and one that will surely be mirrored elsewhere.

Kantar’s findings showed that Irish take-home grocery sales have declined by 7.3%, with shoppers spending €78.2m less during the month of March.

This is on the back of grocery price inflation of 3.7%, the highest level since October 2013.

Most worrying for food producers and processors is the switch by consumers to “own-label brands”. Private labels now account for 46.3% of total grocery sales.

These are concerning trends for farmers and food companies given the notoriously low margins on own-label brands.

Is it any wonder The Dealer is struggling to sleep.