VF tyres are designed to handle heavier loads at lower inflation pressures compared to conventional tyres.

Well-known Galway-based tyre wholesaler, Kevin Burke Tyres (KBT), is to showcase the latest in tyre technology at this year’s Ploughing Championships.

Involved in the industry since 1995, the company today operates three retail depots, a tyre wholesale division, and a wheel and plant division where new rims are supplied and fabricated.

KBT offer agri tyres from brands such as Michelin, Alliance, Kleber, Maxam and Bandenmarkt, and will be showcasing a range of tyres varying from budget spec entry-level, all the way up to IF and VF technology tyres.

In the ever-evolving landscape of agricultural technology, KBT says the role of tyres cannot be underestimated.

KBT says that VF tyres distribute the weight of the machinery more evenly, reducing the pressure exerted on the soil to help preserve soil structure.

VF technology is a breakthrough innovation that has transformed the way tyres function in farming operations, it says.

VF tyres

With the agriculture sector facing constant pressure to increase productivity while minimising environmental impact, Very High Flexion (VF) tyres have emerged as a game-changer.

KBT tyres.

Running at lower pressures means the tyres offer better traction, due to their larger footprint and increased flexibility.

Rims

In recent years, KBT has expanded into large-scale rim manufacturing and reconditioning.

For the latter, rims are completely cleaned down to bare metal by sand blasting.

Any damage is then repaired before being oven-heated, powder-coated with an undercoat (like a primer), baked, powder-coated with the colour specified, and baked again.