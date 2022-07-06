Winners from the Clewbay Sheepdog Club trial were (l to r) Michael Glynn and Nan (Intermediate winners); Tony Cormac Kearins and Cap (Irish Farmers Journal Cup winners); Michael Hastings (host of trial); and John Grady Junior (farmers' class winner).

The Irish Farmers Journal Cup was first competed for in 1985 and won by Martin O'Neill and judged by L Pennyfeather.

It was one of the first trials hosted in Mayo and Peter Cannon, the man who hosted the trial in Ballyhaunis in 1985, presented the cup to winner Tony Kearins on Sunday at the Clewbay Sheepdog Club trial.

Having first won the cup 30 years ago, Tony Kearins used his many years of experience to win, but it was his dog Cap, a nursery dog last season, that really came of age on the day and topped the charts with an excellent outrun of 300 yards before taking control of the four Mayo Blackface ewe hoggets.

Tony’s run was clean and precise and bettered Donegal’s William Gallagher and Chip.

William and his young dog Chip battled Tony and Cap closely, but a few minor wavers saw a few points of a difference in the final score.

Clean run

Michael Hopkins and Sid put in a clean run, with only issues at the drive gate costing them, but, again, Sid, a young dog that was a nursery winner last winter, put in a steady and mature display.

John Grady and his tricoloured Glen, a now eight-year-old and former hill trial champion, came fourth after a cool and calm run, pipping Claire O'Malley and Lass by half a point.

The intermediate class saw Michael Glynn and Nan top scoring with 82 of 90 points with a classy composed run, ahead of Achill duo Dermot Cooney and Pearl, and Martin O'Malley and Mirk.

Farmers' class saw John Grady Junior and Mac presented with the winning run and a commemorative trophy.