Keelings, the north Dublin-based horticultural group, officially opened its new flower facility at its FoodCentral business campus this week.

The 8,500 square meter new building includes both production lines for making bouquets for large retail and wholesale customers as well as a direct-to-consumer offering which is sold to online under the Mad Flowers brand.

Employment at the plant is currently 115, with ambitions to expand it by 50 more as output is ramped up. The group currently produces approximately 5m bouquets a year, importing much of its stems from the Netherlands.

Business unit director at Keelings Flowers, Steven Devoy, said the €20m cost of the facility was entirely funding by Keelings without any government grants or supports.

He said that sustainability was "built in to the design of the building" with all plant waste carried to compost by a series of conveyors, while the roof of the office space is planted with flowers. All rainwater is collected to be used on site.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney praised the Keeling family's long history of innovation saying the latest addition to their north-Dublin campus is further evidence of their ongoing commitment to doing business in Ireland.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien also spoke at the official opening, congratulating Keelings on the new facility.