Paul Monaghan (left) of Monaghan Farm Machinery, recently appointed Keenan sales and service agent for Co Meath, pictured with Gareth McAllister Regional Business Manager Keenan North of Ireland.

Keenan has announced the appointment of Monaghan Farm Machinery as its sales and service agent for Co Meath.

Based in Nobber, Co Meath, Monaghan Farm Machinery will now look after the servicing and sales of new, approved and secondhand Keenan machines in the Meath area.

Monaghan Farm Machinery was established in 2018 and originally specialised in selling secondhand diet feeders.

“We are delighted to bring Monaghan Farm Machinery on board to help service our existing and new customers in Co Meath,” regional business manager at Keenan North of Ireland Gareth McAllister said on the appointment.

“Paul has developed a strong reputation for the service he provides to his customers. We look forward to working with Paul to continue providing our range of machines and nutritional solutions to farmers across Co Meath.”