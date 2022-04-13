Keenan say the re-shaped castellations bring about a reduction in peak horsepower requirement by up to 10%.

Keenan recently announced its updated MechFiber+ range of paddle diet feeders which come as a successor to its MechFiber lineup. The company showcased the new feeder for the first time at an open day on the farm of David Clarke near Mullingar, or Cows.ie as the company trades under.

The main update to the machine is the re-engineering of the paddle castellations. The paddle castellations have been re-shaped to give a rounded top section, replacing the previous square-type castellations.

The rake angle has also been increased, which the manufacturer says is to allow for greater material movement in the chamber.

Keenan says this change has resulted in less material residing on the paddles, which means less friction, less wear to the belly of the machine and a reduction in peak horsepower requirement by up to 10%.

The manufacturer has also made some external improvements in design. LED lights have been added, shining on to the feedout door to provide the operator with improved visibility during mix discharge especially.

Farmers can also opt for a 400mm longer feedout door for faster feedout times, while newly designed mudguards are also optionally available. A notable aesthetic change from the outset is the moulded black pin seal matt finish front covers, replacing the white covers which farmers often referenced as reflecting the light from the tractor in the dark. The body decals are now black, so too is the rear collapsible ladder.

The range is enhanced by the latest fourth-generation Keenan Controller, feed management app and the Enterprise Ireland award-winning InTouch dashboard. The new controller also has the option of including key visual mechanical telematics such as oil levels, temperature, chain tension status and feedout door sensor status for easier maintenance and trouble-free operation. The manufacturer told the Irish Farmers Journal its next step will be to display this information on a mobile phone app.

Assembled in Co Tyrone, Farm-Max loaders are a new brand about to enter the wheel loader segment.

New loaders

Also on display at the open day were two Farm-Max loaders, a new brand about to enter the wheel loader segment. Assembled by a company in Co Tyrone, these are two of six loaders built here to date. With the company planning an official launch in the coming weeks, much of the information and spec remains under wraps. The FX250 model features a 100hp Yanmar engine, a 6t operating weight, an 85l/min hydraulic system, a 2.5t lift capacity, a 1.5m telescopic extension and a 5.77m lift height. Pricing is also yet to be confirmed.