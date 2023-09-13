A notable aesthetic change from the outset is the moulded black pin seal matt finish front covers, replacing the white covers which many farmers often referenced as reflecting the light from the tractor in the dark.

The range is enhanced by the latest fourth-generation Keenan Controller, feed management app and the InTouch dashboard.

Keenan has big plans for this year’s Ploughing Championships, with the Carlow firm aiming to exhibit its full range of diet feeders, alongside bringing its full team of staff from engineering, production, service, sales and nutrition.

Last year, Keenan revamped its MechFiber diet feeder range, with the main update being the re-engineering of the paddle castellations.

The paddle castellations were re-shaped to give a rounded top section, replacing the previous square-type castellations. The rake angle has also been increased, which the manufacturer says is to allow for greater material movement in the chamber.

Keenan says this change has resulted in less material residing on the paddles, which means less friction, less wear to the belly of the machine and a reduction in peak horsepower requirement by up to 10%.

Last year, Keenan revamped its MechFiber diet feeder range, with the main update being the re-engineering of the paddle castellations.

The manufacturer has also made some external improvements in design.

LED lights have been added shining on to the feed-out door to provide the operator with improved visibility during mix discharge especially.

Farmers can also opt for a 400mm longer feed-out door for faster feed out times, while newly designed mudguards are also optionally available.

Aesthetic changes

A notable aesthetic change from the outset is the moulded black pin, seal-matt finish front covers, replacing the white covers, which many farmers often referenced as reflecting the light from the tractor in the dark. The body decals are now black; so too is the rear collapsible ladder.

The range is enhanced by the latest fourth-generation Keenan Controller feed management app, and the InTouch dashboard.

A notable aesthetic change from the outset is the moulded black pin seal matt finish front covers, replacing the white covers which many farmers often referenced as reflecting the light from the tractor in the dark.

The new controller also has the option of including key visual mechanical telematics, such as oil levels, temperature, chain tension status and feed-out door sensor status for easier maintenance and trouble-free operation.

Keenan will be exhibiting along with its parent company, Alltech.