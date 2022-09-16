The main update to the range is the re-engineering of the paddle castellations to give a rounded top section, replacing the previous square type castellations.

In March this year, Keenan launched its new MechFiber+ range. This was the first time that the company revamped the entire MechFiber diet feeder range, a move it will be replicating at next week’s National Ploughing Championships.

The main update to the range is the re-engineering of the paddle castellations. The paddle castellations have been re-shaped to give a rounded top section, replacing the previous square-type castellations.

The rake angle has also been increased which the manufacturer says is to allow for greater material movement in the chamber.

Keenan says this change has resulted in less material residing on the paddles, which means less friction, less wear to the belly of the machine and a reduction in peak horsepower requirement by up to 10%.

The manufacturer has also made some external improvements in design. LED lights have been added shining on to the feed-out door to provide the operator with improved visibility during mix discharge especially.

Farmers can also opt for a 400mm longer feed-out door for faster feed-out times, while newly designed mudguards are also optionally available.

A notable aesthetic change is the moulded black pin seal matt finish front covers, replacing the white covers many farmers often referenced as reflecting the light from the tractor in the dark. The body decals are now black, so too is the rear collapsible ladder.

New controller

The range is enhanced by the latest fourth-generation Keenan Controller, feed management app and the Enterprise Ireland award-winning InTouch dashboard.

The new controller also has the option of including key visual mechanical telematics such as oil levels, temperature, chain tension status and feed-out door sensor status for easier maintenance and trouble-free operation. The manufacturer told the Irish Farmers Journal its next step will be to display this information on a mobile phone app.

Keenan will be exhibiting along with its parent company, Alltech, who will be on the stand offering advice on maximising feed’s full potential.