Aside from the new black front panel, exterior updates include lights on the feed-out door and the option of mudguards.

Keenan has announced its updated MechFiber+ range of paddle diet feeders as successor to its MechFiber lineup.

The main updates include re-engineered paddle castellations which have been reshaped to give a rounded top section and an increased rake angle which the firm claims allows for greater material movement in the chamber.

As a result of this, less material resides on the paddles and there is reduced friction, meaning less wear on the feeder belly.

Keenan says this reduction in friction cuts the peak horsepower requirements of the MechFiber+ feeders.

The range is enhanced by the latest fourth-generation Keenan Controller, feed management app and the Enterprise Ireland award winning InTouch dashboard

Externally, lights have been added above the feed-out door.

The door itself can be optioned 400mm longer to suit customers requiring faster feedout times. Newly designed mudguards are also optionally available.

The updated range is easily spotted with the moulded front cover now matt black instead of white. The body decals are now black, so too is the rear collapsible ladder.

The range is enhanced by the latest fourth-generation Keenan Controller, feed management app and the Enterprise Ireland award winning InTouch dashboard.

The controller has the option of now including visual mechanical telematics such as oil levels, temperature, chain tension status and feed-out door sensor status.