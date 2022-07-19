The good weather has seen a flurry of field work. With so much machinery on the go, do not forget about farm safety. \ Philip Doyle

Second-cut silage is in full swing, as well as a wealth of grass cut for hay. With so much field work going on, do not forget about farm safety.

When moving, tedding and baling silage or hay, make sure all machines are in good working order. PTO shafts should be properly guarded, with stabilising chains fitted.

When making any running repairs to machines, make sure to stop the tractor and stand clear of moving parts once repairs have been completed.

As machines move in and out of farmyards to unload grass, make sure children and farm pets are out of harm's way.

Take care on top of the silage clamp when covering second-cut grass. The same goes when stacking bales.

Trim back overgrown hedgerows at field gates to improve vision for pulling out on to the road with trailers and other implements.

Slurry spreading is likely to follow silage and hay making. Again, keep safety to the fore when mixing tanks. Never leave mixing points uncovered when leaving the yard to spread slurry.

