Tom Donnelly ploughing in the senior reversible plough class for Wicklow on day three of Ploughing 2021 at Ratheniska, Co Laois. / Claire Nash

Rain greeted competitors on day three of the 90th National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, but the sun broke through as the day went on and there was fantastic ploughing on show.

There were 12 titles up for grabs, with plenty of eyes on the senior competitions, where Martin Kehoe (Wexford) and Dan Donnelly (Wexford) were crowned all-Ireland champions in the conventional and reversible classes respectively.

Dan Donnelly and Martin Kehoe celebrate winning the all-Ireland senior conventional and reversible ploughing classes at the 90th National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. / Alf Harvey

In a change from other years, all ploughing took place on stubble on day three.

The senior classes would usually be ploughing ley for day two of the test match.

The senior classes would usually be ploughing ley for day two of the test match.

National Ploughing Championship results for day three 2021

Senior conventional test match day two

1. Martin Kehoe - Wexford.

2. Eamonn Tracey - Carlow.

3. Gary Simms - Donegal.

Kverneland reversible test match day two

1. Dan Donnelly - Wexford.

2. Jer Coakley - West Cork.

3. John Whelan - Wexford.

Junior conventional A plough class

1. Maurice Walsh - Waterford.

2. John Healy - Kerry.

3. Martin Reilly - Longford.

Junior conventional B plough class

1. Ger Frost - Clare.

2. Séamus McConnon - Monaghan.

3. Seán Gilligan - Galway.

Standard three-furrow reversible plough class

1. Noel Byrne - Wexford.

2. Frankie Gowing - Offaly.

3. Timothy Lawlor - West Cork.

Vintage single-furrow mounted plough class

1. Eoin Buttle - Dublin.

2. Trevor Fleming - East Cork.

3. Gordon Jennings - West Cork.

Special horse plough class

1. James Kilgirrife - Galway.

2. Tommy Pierce - Wicklow.

3. Noel Hand - Monaghan.

Novice conventional senior plough class

1. Noel Nyhan - West Cork.

2. Ailish Osbourne - Kildare.

3. Kyle Bookle - Kilkenny.

Novice conventional junior plough class

1. Lorna Byrne - Laois.

2. Emma Gowing - Offaly.

Jack Kearney - Westmeath.

Vintage single furrow pedestrian tractor class

1. David Levingstone - Wexford.

2. Joseph Kehoe - Wexford.

3. Gavan Duffy - Meath.