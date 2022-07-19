Pöttinger Ireland has announced the recent appointment of Kehoe Brothers Machinery Ltd for the full Pottinger product range. Established in 1984 at Camolin Co Wexford, Kehoe Brothers are established Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Manitou agents.

“I am delighted with this new appointment of Kehoe Brothers Machinery Ltd. With depots in both Camolin, Co Wexford, and Tullow, Co Carlow, this new appointment allows us to further strengthen our offering and commitment to the southeast of Ireland,” commented Diarmuid Claridge, managing director of Pöttinger Ireland Limited..

“The southeast is a fast-growing territory for us particularly in the arable sector and now with Kehoe Brothers Machinery Ltd and their determined and commited team we look forward to further enhancing that presence.”

“On behalf of Pöttinger Ireland and Pottinger Landtechnik GmbH I would like to thank Springmount Tractors and their team for their hard work and commitment to Pöttinger over the last number of years in developing the brand to today’s level. I wish them the very best for the future”, he added.