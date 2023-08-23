Kelly’s Agricultural Machinery Limited, posted a group operating profit for 2022 of €1.8m, up from €1.2m the previous year. Profit after depreciation and taxation was €1.5m in 2022, up from €1.1m in 2021 on a turnover of €39.6m which was slightly down on €40.7m in 2021.

The Directors Report identified supply issues during 2022 for both machines and spare parts and component supply and rising steel costs remained an issue throughout 2022 and will continue into 2023.

There was strong demand for used machines from both retail and export customers and the good grain harvest and milk prices during the year meant that customers had a strong cash follow at the end of the year.

Finding quality staff was identified as a challenge with salary increases well above the normal for specialist personnel.

The business is best known to farmers as Kelly’s of Borris and is the biggest Claas dealership in Ireland and one of the top sellers of foragers and combines as well as importers of Horsch, Dalbo and Grange tillage equipment and some plant and quarrying equipment.