Kellys of Borris, located in Borris, Co Carlow, has recently been appointed as the sole Irish importers and distributors for the Grange Machinery tillage brand. Kellys will retail the range through its Borris premises and its sister branch, Kellys of Laois in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.
Grange Machinery is a UK manufacturer based in Holderness, East Yorkshire, specialising in min-till cultivation equipment. It also produces a range of low-cost wear parts.
Kellys of Borris will showcase the Grange Machinery range at the upcoming Crops and Cover Crops open day in Teagasc Oakpark on 21 June and at the FTMTA machinery show in Punchestown on 5 and 6 July.
