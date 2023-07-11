The close coupled toolbar is available in 3m, 4m and 6m working widths.

Kellys of Borris, the recently appointed Irish importer of Grange Machinery displayed the brand for the first time at an FTMTA show. Displayed was a 4m telescopic close coupled toolbar and a 3m Grass Land loosener.

Available in 3m, 4m and 6m working widths, the close coupled toolbar is designed to sit in-line with mounted and trailed implements, thus completing an additional task in the one pass. The compact design sees it positioned 894mm from the tractor’s rear linkage.

In 4m form, it is fitted with eight discs and hydraulic reset legs capable of working to a depth of 300mm.

A number of wing and tip options are available. Leg spacing is variable to accommodate wheel or track centres.

It is compatible with PTO-driven machines also and comes as standard with a hydraulic rear linkage and a detachable clevis and ‘A’ frame that enables the user to trail machines and still preserve the towing height.

The 3m Grass Land Loosener is fitted with six hydraulically controlled cutting discs followed by six low disturbance legs at 0.5m spacings.

Working depth ranges up to 300mm, with hydraulic reset protection available over the standard shearbolt system.

Finishing off the process is a 3m toothed packer roller.

Pricing for the 4m toolbar starts at €22,100 plus VAT, while the 3m Grassland Loosener starts at €19,000 plus VAT.